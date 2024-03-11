Where a defendant who has been incarcerated receives a new trial and seeks pretrial release, the state must show that defendant constitutes a threat at that time in order to deny release.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Adrienne E. Davis.In December 1982, two men were discovered in the trunk of a car by a DuPage County forest ranger. The men had been shot multiple times, but one was still alive and identified the three men who shot them before dying two weeks …