Where defendant is arrested and released with instructions to appear for a court date, he is on pretrial release even though he has not yet appeared before the court.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Macon County Associate Judge Lindsey A. Craycraft.Nathan McClure was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, for multiple charges including seven counts of burglary and several of theft. He was released and ordered to appear in court on Dec. 7, 2023. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his …