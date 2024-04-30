Where the state seeks pretrial detention, it is not required to explicitly address why each condition or combination of conditions would not mitigate the threat to safety defendant’s release poses.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Margaret M. O’Connell.Alec Geibel was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 10, 2023, and taken to Silver Cross Hospital in an ambulance. He stated there that he was stabbed by Christian Mikolaitis, who was driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with …