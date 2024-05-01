Where defendant is arrested while on pretrial release for a felony, the state does not need to show that no condition would mitigate the danger he poses in order to revoke his release.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Vincenzo Chimera.Osonia Green was arrested on March 3, 2022, for endangering the life or health of a child. Green had passed out on the floor from intoxication and left a loaded handgun accessible to his three-year-old son, who shot himself in the foot. Green …