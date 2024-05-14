Where the state seeks to deny defendant pretrial release, it is not required to specifically address why each possible condition would not mitigate the danger defendant’s release poses.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John Connor.On Aug. 19, 2021, Charles Young and Cedric Battle exchanged text messages arranging for Battle and Darnell Prince to purchase contraband from Young. Battle and Prince met up with Young and Bryan Dantzler, who arrived in a Ford Explorer …