Where a defendant is charged with domestic violence, certified copies of prior convictions for domestic violence are admissible evidence to show defendant’s propensity to commit such acts.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a case from Macon County Associate Judge Rodney S. Forbes.Willie Currie was charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery based on a fight with his girlfriend, Ivie Copeland, on April 26, 2021, where she reported Currie “slapped and kicked” her as well as …