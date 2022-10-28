Where a defendant is charged with being an armed habitual criminal and offers to stipulate to the prior qualifying convictions for the offense, the court must allow such a stipulation and may not permit the state to introduce evidence relating to the prior convictions.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Boone County Associate Judge John H. Young.On Jan. 2, 2018, Officer Zachary Reese noticed a sport utility vehicle (SUV) with an illegible temporary rear registration plate. He followed the …