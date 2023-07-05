Where defendant is engaged in pro se postconviction proceedings the court is not required to admonish defendant about the potential minimum and maximum sentences, as would be required prior to pro se proceedings at trial.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Tazewell County Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan.Patrick Bakaturski was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in 2007. He pled guilty under a partial plea agreement and was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison …