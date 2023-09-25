Where a defendant who has previously waived the right to counsel and entered a guilty plea again waives the right to counsel for postplea proceedings, the circuit court must again admonish defendant as to the risks of pro se representation.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Bureau County Circuit Judge James A. Andreoni.Robert Dyas was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of methamphetamine. Dyas was assigned Bureau County Assistant Public Defender Michael …