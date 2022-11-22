Where a party seeks to discharge their counsel and makes a clear and unequivocal attempt to do so, they are not bound by counsel’s actions even if counsel and the court do not understand and proceed with representation.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Brian K. Flaherty.Police were called to an abandoned house in 2019 when witnesses observed an altercation between Deon Hilliard and his then-girlfriend, Paris Williams. The officers spoke to Williams and detained …