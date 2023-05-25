Where a defendant seeks to proceed pro se and the trial court fails to admonish them at the time of their right to counsel, the nature of the charges and the sentencing range, the defendant’s rights have been violated and the proper remedy is remand for a new trial.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski.Wynton Stewart was arrested on July 23, 2018, for the first-degree murder of Jaquan Reed. Two days later Stewart appeared for a bond hearing and was …