Where a defendant convicted for crimes committed as a juvenile has not received a de facto or de jure life sentence, there is no basis for finding that his sentence violated the proportionate penalties clause of the Illinois state constitution.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Circuit Judge Joseph G. McGraw.Antrone Turner was charged with first-degree murder committed on May 7, 1994, when Turner was 17 years old. He was convicted and sentenced to a 60-year prison term. Turner …