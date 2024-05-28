Where defendant is prosecuted by a municipality under the Illinois Vehicle Code, failure to provide evidence of state permission to prosecute does not rise to the level of plain error.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Bolling W. Haxall III.On May 6, 2021, Daniel Olvera, 16, and a sophomore in high school, attended his seventh-period driver’s education class, where he was receiving on-the-road driving instruction from substitute driving instructor Scott Peckler, with a …