Where a defendant alleges that postconviction counsel provided unreasonable assistance in failing to amend and support his postconviction petition’s claims, he must show the claims are potentially meritorious, as postconviction counsel is not obligated to support frivolous claims.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Alfredo Maldonado.On Sept. 22, 2017, Devois Turner and his girlfriend, Malia Nelson, entered the apartment of Stephen Miller, who had previously employed …