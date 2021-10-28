Where a convicted defendant seeks relief from judgment based on evidence of domestic violence committed by the victim against the defendant, the defendant must file the petition for relief within two years of the entry of the order or judgment, otherwise the claim is time-barred under section 2-1401(c) of the Code of Civil Procedure.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Macon County Circuit Judge Karle Eric Koritz.Laura Bowers, along with her co-conspirators Benjamin McCreadie and William Nemitz, were …