Where judge did not abuse discretion in denying request for third attorney when there was no total breakdown of communication between attorney and client.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.Alejandro Campos-Rivera is a native and citizen of Mexico. In January 2011 he was convicted of two state felonies in Kane County, Illinois. Campos-Rivera was removed to Mexico in May 2012 but reentered the country at some point thereafter and was …