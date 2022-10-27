Where a defendant had pursued a claim of actual innocence which was denied and now seeks a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel which has the same dispositive issue as the actual innocence claim, res judicata bars the ineffective assistance claim.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McLean County Circuit Judge John Casey Costigan.Bloomington Police Officer Brice Stanfield saw men engaged in a fight outside a grocery store on May 4, 2010. As Stanfield approached to break it up, he saw a man, later …