Where a defendant enters a negotiated plea including an amount of restitution to be determined, if he feels the restitution is excessive he must move to withdraw his guilty plea within 30 days of the order or any challenge to the amount is barred under Illinois Supreme Court rule 604(d).The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Carmen J. Goodman.Willie Erby was arrested and charged with theft and criminal damage to property relating to nine pallets of 30-pack cases of Mars candy …