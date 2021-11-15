Where no order specifically tolls the 90-day deadline for a circuit court to dismiss a postconviction petition before second-stage proceedings become mandatory, the trial judge exceeds his authority in seeking to do so based on orders continuing other court proceedings.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson.Gumaro Torres was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 105 years in …