Where a defendant is granted pretrial release on bond and then fails to appear at a hearing, the court is not permitted to revoke his pretrial release or imprison him for more than 30 days.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Anthony Calabrese.Judah Barner was charged with criminal damage of less than $500 to government-supported property. He was given a D-bond of $15,000 which he posted on Aug. 28, 2023. He appeared in court on Aug. 29 and via a Zoom video conference on …