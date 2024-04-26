Where defendant is charged with a criminal offense while on probation, his probation may be revoked and he is not eligible for pretrial release.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Vincent F. Cornelius.Parnell Samuels was indicted on Aug. 5, 2021 and charged with being an armed habitual criminal, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a …