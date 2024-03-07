Where the state moves to revoke probation because defendant is accused of breaking the law, defendant is entitled to pretrial release pending a hearing under the Pretrial Fairness Act.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel B. Shanes.Ramon Basurto Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in May 2023 in exchange for a dismissal of all remaining charges and a sentence of 24 months’ probation and six months’ electronic home …