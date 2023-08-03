Where a defendant who has demanded a speedy trial is brought to trial on separate charges, the 160-day speedy trial clock resets, and begins tolling again upon the resolution of the separate charge.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Carmen J. Goodman.Darrius Brown was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, intimidation and unlawful restraint. He was taken into custody on March 24, 2018, with a superseding indictment …