Where a defendant has invoked his right to remain silent, any later interrogation must begin with a reiteration of his Miranda rights and must concern a crime other than the main subject of the prior interrogation.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Michael B. McHale.Following the shooting of Roy Williams, Havier Cox was arrested as a suspect and detained. Cox was read his Miranda rights and, the following day, still in custody, re-read them. His conversations …