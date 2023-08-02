Where a defendant is released on bail, he cannot claim a speedy trial violation unless he has made a demand for a speedy trial in order to start the 160-day period tolling.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DuPage County Circuit Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.Jerry Stevenson was involved in a single car accident on Aug. 13, 2018, that resulted in him being arrested and charged with driving while his license was revoked. Stevenson was released from custody, but between March 14 and Aug. 20, 2019 …