Where prosecutor failed to provide any evidence in support of significantly increased uncharged drug quantity at sentencing, district court erred in relying on that quantity to compute relevant range.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.In March 2018, Edward Gibbs was pulled over for a traffic violation. When the police searched his truck, they discovered three bags of methamphetamine weighing about 839 grams, along with more than $10,000 in cash, …