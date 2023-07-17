Where counsel fails to review the record or file postplea motions but nonetheless filed a Rule 604(d) certificate, that certificate is improper as it does not accurately describe counsel’s actions and strict compliance to Rule 604(d) is required.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Mark L. Levitt.Israel Suaste-Gonzalez was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for his …