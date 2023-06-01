Where counsel for a defendant filing a post-conviction petition fails to comply with Illinois Supreme Court Rule 651(c), replacement counsel must be appointed.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Peoria County Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan.Antonio Coaxum was charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He went to trial, arguing he was the one attacked and fired his weapon in self defense. He was found guilty of both charges. Coaxum was sentenced to 22 years …