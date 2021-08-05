Where a defendant raises the claim of self-defense, evidence that the victim was armed is not conclusive of the claim, as the defendant must provide evidence that the victim was actually threatening him.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Allen F. Murphy.On April 23, 2006, early in the morning, Kristopher Horton got into an altercation with Steven Williams at a party after one of Horton’s aunts ran over Williams’ foot with her car. Horton left and returned with a gun, with …