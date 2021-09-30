Where a defendant is an adult charged with a crime and given a sentence that is neither a life sentence nor a de facto life sentence, he cannot rely on Miller v. Alabama as a basis for challenging his sentence as unconstitutional.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan.On Aug. 31, 2017, a man walked up to a vehicle owned by Brandon Hobbs, pointed a gun at Hobbs, and demanded his possessions. Hobbs refused, and the man, later identified as Latrey Ferguson …