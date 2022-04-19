Where a trial court during sentencing explicitly considers a defendants’ prior convictions which have been since found to be void, the sentence must be vacated and the case remanded for resentencing with only consideration of the proper factors.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated a sentence and remanded for resentencing a case from Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski.Nicholas Hearring was incarcerated in a correctional facility for a prior crime. On Feb. 7, 2019, Hearring was being escorted by a correctional …