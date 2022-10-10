Where a defendant’s motion to reconsider sentence is still under consideration when the legislature amends the relevant sentencing statutes, the defendant is entitled to be resentenced in compliance with the amendment.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed, vacated, and remanded a decision from Winnebago County Circuit Judge Ronald J. White.In January 2019, Michael Spears entered open guilty pleas to aggravated battery, possession with intent to deliver, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, as well as a number of …