Where a minor defendant is found guilty of murder and the prosecution, based on evidence of his youth, upbringing, limited intellectual capacity, and limited participation in the crime, arranges an agreed sentence, the trial court may be found to have abused its discretion in extending the sentence.The 1st District Appellate Court modified a sentencing decision from Cook County Circuit Judge William G. Gamboney.Byia Bruce, then 16, was involved with four other young men whose ages ranged from 17 to 25 in a criminal plot …