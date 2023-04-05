Where a trial court considers improper factors in aggravation, the court has erred and the sentence must be reversed so new sentencing proceedings can occur.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kendall County Circuit Judge Robert P. Pilmer.In 2009, Zachary Reyes, then 16, repeatedly fired a pistol at a vehicle, killing Jason Ventura and injuring Eduardo Gaytan and Jorge Ruiz, who were in the vehicle. Reyes was tried as an adult and found guilty. The trial court imposed the mandatory …