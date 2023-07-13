Where a defendant has received proper notice of the sentencing range he faces and the sentence is within the permitted range, he may not seek resentencing on the basis that the sentencing court failed to invoke the proper statute.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Boone County Circuit Judge C. Robert Tobin III.Tyrice Morgan pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony, delivery of a controlled substance, in exchange for 24 months’ probation on Dec. 23, 2019. At the hearing, the trial court found the …