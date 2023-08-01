Where a sentencing judge, on remand for resentencing, appears from the start to be interested in primarily reimposing the same sentence, this amounts to an abuse of discretion and warranted remand for resentencing by a different judge.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.On Sept. 8, 2010, Pharoah Moses, then 16, pulled a gun on a group of students from Bowen High School and fired, killing DeAntonio Goss and injuring Corey Thompson. At trial, the …