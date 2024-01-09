Where a defendant is charged with drug-induced homicide, the court may impose a sentence below the mandatory minimum under section 5-4-1(c-1.5) of the Corrections Code.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated in part and remanded a decision from Kendall County Circuit Judge Robert D. Pilmer.Krystle L. Hoffman was arrested and charged with drug-induced homicide. Hoffman had a text conversation with the victim, Lorna Haseltine, where Haseltine sought to obtain drugs from Hoffman. The texts included Hoffman giving Haseltine a …