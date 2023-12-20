Where a party moves to appoint a special prosecutor and the special prosecutor proceeds to a criminal case against defendant, the defendant cannot file an appeal in the criminal case challenging the prosecutor’s appointment.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) filed a criminal complaint against Jussie Smollett in February 2019, alleging felony disorderly conduct by making false reports to …