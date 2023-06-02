Where a defendant makes a single explicit demand for a speedy trial by jury, this suffices to invoke the defendant’s right to a speedy trial.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Henry County Circuit Judges Gregory Chickris and James Cosby.Dean Resser was involved in a single-vehicle accident on May 6, 2017. When the police arrived, Resser was issued a traffic citation and complaint charging him with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI). On May 22, 2017, he was arraigned, pleaded not guilty …