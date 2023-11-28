Where counsel for defendant requests a delay in the trial, defendant is bound by and responsible for this delay unless he promptly repudiates his counsel’s actions.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of St. Clair County Circuit Judge Zina R. Cruse.Antrell Teen was charged with the first-degree murder of Cassandra Holman and aggravated battery with a firearm against Shanter Bonner in June 2014. He was arrested in Missouri in December 2015 and transferred to St. Clair County on Dec. 15. Counsel was …