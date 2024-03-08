Where district court delayed jury trial on the basis of general order during COVID-19 pandemic, no violation of Speedy Trial Act occurred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.Linnel Blount, Jr. was indicted on drug and gun charges in 2019. Blount demanded a jury trial, which was set for Feb. 4, 2020. That trial was postponed to March 24 at his request. Before the trial could start, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the Northern District of …