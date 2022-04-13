Where the legislature amends a statute to extend the statute of limitations for a crime, this extension applies to any case where applicable statute of limitations is still in effect at the time the amendment is made.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Carol M. Howard.Cesar Puruncajas was indicted in 2015 on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual assault, and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for his behavior towards his …