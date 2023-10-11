Where a defendant is denied permission to file a successive postconviction petition and appeals, he may not raise a new claim for the first time on appeal.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Sophia Atcherson.On July 25, 2012, several men broke into the apartment of Dondra Sharkey. One of the men was armed with a shotgun and another with a revolver. The man with the shotgun ordered Sharkey to get up and stand by the refrigerator, but as she was going the shotgun went off …