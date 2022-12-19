Where a defendant moves for leave to file a successive postconviction petition, the circuit court must make a finding that it meets the cause-and-prejudice test before allowing further proceedings.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Brian K. Flaherty.Eric Ford was arrested and charged with the 1994 torture and murder of a rival gang member. He was 18 at the time of the offense. In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree murder. The trial court noted that he …