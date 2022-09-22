Where a defendant seeking postconviction relief has a cognizable claim of ineffective assistance of appellate counsel, and postconviction counsel fails to frame the petition to include the claim, the defendant also has a cognizable claim of unreasonable assistance of postconviction counsel.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Carol M. Howard.Marvin Treadwell was sentenced to 47 years in prison in 2004, when he was convicted for the murder and robbery of Howard …