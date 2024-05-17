Where petitioner alleges unreasonable assistance by postconviction counsel for failing to comply with Illinois Supreme Court Rule 651(c) he is not required to show prejudice.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Joseph M. Claps.Jerome Carson was charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson after causing a house fire resulting in injuries to at least one victim. Carson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 32 years in prison in February 2006. In January 2013 …