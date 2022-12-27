Where a defendant is convicted of being an armed habitual criminal based on a predicate offense which is void, he may raise this challenge to his armed habitual criminal conviction at any time.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision from Adams County Circuit Judge Amy C. Lannerd.Police officers, arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle collision, found that one of the vehicles had been repeatedly struck by bullets shortly before the crash. Officers retrieved surveillance video of …