Where a defendant seeks a jury trial, it does not violate the defendant’s right to an impartial jury or to effective assistance of counsel for the jury to remain masked during voir dire.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Associate Judge David P. Kliment.On March 17, 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court ordered all Illinois courts to establish procedures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the court system. One of these procedures, ordered by the supreme court, was that “Masks …