Where prospective juror admitted during questioning he would give more weight to the testimony of police officers, district court was entitled to consider everything juror said in finding him eligible to serve.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana.Derrick Granger, Clifford King, and Eric Walker were convicted by a jury of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in and around Indianapolis. Granger and King …