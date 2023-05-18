Where defendant elected to waive counsel in part to advance sovereign-citizen related beliefs, even though decision was ill-advised, it was a litigation strategy that suggested that his waiver was knowing and voluntary.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.Police officers in Raymond, Illinois, discovered a loaded firearm, cocaine, and more than 800 methamphetamine pills on the person of Qwanell Jones and in his car during a traffic stop in March …